  • Saturday 25th April 2020
People's Review

NHRC urges govt to expedite PCR tests

NHRC urges govt to expedite PCR tests

Kathmandu, 25 April : The National Human Rights Commission has urged the government to expand polymerase chain reaction tests for Covid-19 and expedite contact tracing. Issuing a press statement,  the national rights watchdog has said despite rapid diagnostic tests being carried out in more numbers, their results have been doubtful, hence the government should...

HLCC for extending lockdown by another week

HLCC for extending lockdown by another week

Kathmandu, 25 April : The High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 has recommended that the government-imposed nationwide lockdown be extended by another week. According to  media reports, a taskforce under the committee was given the responsibility to prepare a new modality for lockdown. The taskforce has suggested that the lockdown be...

News

NHRC urges govt to expedite PCR tests

NHRC urges govt to expedite PCR tests

2 hours ago

Kathmandu, 25 April : The National Human Rights Commission has urged the government to expand polymerase chain...
HLCC for extending lockdown by another week
HLCC for extending lockdown by another week
One more coronavirus patient recovers
One more coronavirus patient recovers
Air service to remain closed till May 15
Air service to remain closed till May 15
WHO removes Nepal from high risk zone
WHO removes Nepal from high risk zone

Editorial

The Ball Is Rolling

Khadga Prasad Oli is not prime minister for nothing. He may be ridiculed for his gift of the gab. His sense of timing, however, is what has got him...

The Ball Is Rolling

Latest Updates

2 hours ago

NHRC urges govt to expedite PCR tests
1

2 hours ago

HLCC for extending lockdown by another week
2

5 hours ago

One more coronavirus patient recovers
3

5 hours ago

Air service to remain closed till May 15
4

5 hours ago

WHO removes Nepal from high risk zone
5

5 hours ago

Bhulke locals run short of daily essentials
6

5 hours ago

Tatopani border point on regular operation
7

9 hours ago

All tunnels on Lhasa-Nyingchi railway complete
8

News Analysis

China completes 12 post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal

China completes 12 post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal

By Our Reporter Kathmandu, 25 April: Coinciding the fifth year of the devastating earthquake shocked Nepal in 2015, the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu has evaluated...
Two ordinances make government defensive, reveal the dictatorial nature of PM Oli

Two ordinances make government defensive, reveal the dictatorial nature of PM Oli

By Our Reporter The endorsement of the two controversial ordinances by a Cabinet meeting and their authentication by President Bidya Devi Bhandari in a guerrilla...
Government begins process to bring Nepalis home

Government begins process to bring Nepalis home

By Our Reporter At a time when many countries are rescuing their citizens from around the world, Nepal government is only beginning a process for...

Book Review / Articles

Book Review: Prakash A. Raj comes with second series of his memoire
Book Review: Prakash A. Raj comes with second series of his memoire
Preachy, didactic ‘Across Borders’: Like the curate’s egg – good in parts
Preachy, didactic ‘Across Borders’: Like the curate’s egg – good in parts
Hearty Greetings
Hearty Greetings

Opinion

People review

“Bat” connection of corona virus and Ramayan

Last Word
“Bat” connection of corona virus and Ramayan

People review

From Far & Near: Planetary Pandemic: Still No Sign of World Leadership

From Far & Near
From Far & Near: Planetary Pandemic: Still No Sign of World Leadership

People review

Role of local governments in pandemic situation

Last Word
Role of local governments in pandemic situation

People review

On/Off The Record: India’s contribution in spreading corona virus pandemic

On Off the Record
On/Off The Record: India’s contribution in spreading corona virus pandemic

People review

BABBLES: The BRB couple

Babbles
BABBLES: The BRB couple

People review

Hardiness and foolhardiness amid a contagion

Nepali Netbook
Hardiness and foolhardiness amid a contagion

People review

Nepal’s foreign policy in COVID-19 pandemic

Last Word
Nepal’s foreign policy in COVID-19 pandemic

People review

Corona Pandemic: World Leadership Refuses to Emerge!

From Far & Near
Corona Pandemic: World Leadership Refuses to Emerge!

People review

Coronavirus and Nepal’s education

Last Word
Coronavirus and Nepal’s education

Business And Corporate

MPIA supports PPEs, face masks to Nepal Police Hospital

MPIA supports PPEs, face masks to Nepal Police Hospital

Coronavirus to be costly for Nepal’s economy

Coronavirus to be costly for Nepal’s economy

MPIA hands over 8,000 face masks to Traffic Police

MPIA hands over 8,000 face masks to Traffic Police

CellPay collaborates with Payless platform

CellPay collaborates with Payless platform

International News

All tunnels on Lhasa-Nyingchi railway complete
All tunnels on Lhasa-Nyingchi railway complete
“They are Muslims, so they are our enemies”
“They are Muslims, so they are our enemies”
Bleeding Delhi greets Donald Trump
Bleeding Delhi greets Donald Trump
First national park will be officially established this year
First national park will be officially established this year

International Articles

Can US defeat COVID-19 and keep the republic?
Can US defeat COVID-19 and keep the republic?
Indian state sponsored terrorism in Sri Lanka
Indian state sponsored terrorism in Sri Lanka

Interview / Articles

In the time of COVID-19, scrapping ‘open border’ is a national priority

In the time of COVID-19, scrapping ‘open border’ is a national priority

‘Revenge of Geography’: mesmerizing, instructive geopolitical opus

‘Revenge of Geography’: mesmerizing, instructive geopolitical opus

Based on epidemic situation and needs, China is ready for technical exchanges and joint prevention and control measures: Chinese Ambassador

Based on epidemic situation and needs, China is ready for technical exchanges and joint prevention and control measures: Chinese Ambassador

© copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology