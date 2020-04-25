People's Review

Kathmandu, 25 April : The National Human Rights Commission has urged the government to expand polymerase chain reaction tests for Covid-19 and expedite contact tracing. Issuing a press statement, the national rights watchdog has said despite rapid diagnostic tests being carried out in more numbers, their results have been doubtful, hence the government should...
Kathmandu, 25 April : The High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 has recommended that the government-imposed nationwide lockdown be extended by another week. According to media reports, a taskforce under the committee was given the responsibility to prepare a new modality for lockdown. The taskforce has suggested that the lockdown be...
