People's Review

Kathmandu, 25 April : The National Human Rights Commission has urged the government to expand polymerase chain reaction tests for Covid-19 and expedite contact tracing. Issuing a press statement, the national rights watchdog has said despite rapid diagnostic tests being carried out in more numbers, their results have been doubtful, hence the government should...

HLCC for extending lockdown by another week

Kathmandu, 25 April : The High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 has recommended that the government-imposed nationwide lockdown be extended by another week. According to media reports, a taskforce under the committee was given the responsibility to prepare a new modality for lockdown. The taskforce has suggested that the lockdown be...