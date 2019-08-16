Bamdev becomes Vice- Chair of CPN

Kathmandu, 16 August : Nepal Communist Party leader Bam Dev Gautam has been nominated the Vice-Chair of the party. The decision was made during the NCP’s secretariat meeting today . General Secretary Bishnu Paudel confirmed that Gautam had been nominated and that the proposal would be sent to the standing committee for approval. Previously it was reported that Gautam was not happy with party co-chair and PM KP Sharma Oli. Onlinekhabar has learnt that the PM himself suggested that Gautam be named the vice-chairman.

Even though the party statue does not have provisions for such as post, the secretariat made the decision and has sent it to the standing committee for approval.

People’s News Monitoring Service