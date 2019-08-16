Petrol bomb hurled at Chief Whip’s house

Kathmandu, 16 August: An unidentified group hurled petrol bombs at the house belonging to Bhumeswor Dhakal, chief whip of Province 5 of ruling Nepal Communist Party, in Rupandehi on Friday morning.

The group hurled four petrol bombs at Dhakal’s house located at Sainamaina-7, Ramapur at around 2 am, according to Police. Dhakal’s parents and spouse were sleeping in their house when the blast took place.

People’s News Monitoring Service