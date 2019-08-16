  • Sunday 18th August 2019
People's Review

Petrol bomb hurled at Chief Whip’s house

  • Published on: August 16, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 16 August: An unidentified group hurled petrol bombs at the house belonging to Bhumeswor Dhakal, chief whip of Province 5 of ruling Nepal Communist Party, in Rupandehi on Friday morning.

    The group hurled four petrol bombs at Dhakal’s house located at Sainamaina-7, Ramapur at around 2 am, according to Police. Dhakal’s parents and spouse were sleeping in their house when the blast took place.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Flood victims on hunger strike  
    Thai education fair attracts many students
    Honorary Consul Corps Nepal gears up for Regional Conference
    Consul Dhakal hoists the national flag of Indonesia
    Mega Bank records outstanding growth
    Nepali citizenship to a Tibetan !
    19 petrol pumps face action
    9,000 marijuana plants destroyed
    Bamdev becomes Vice- Chair of CPN
    It’s true. CPN finalizes leadership of 33 departments
