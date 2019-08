Kathmandu, 17August : The Regional Office of Nepal Bureau of Standards and Metrology (NBSM) at Rautahat has taken action against 19 petrol pumps in Bara, Parsa and Rauthat for cheating customers.

Monitoring was conducted at 891 petrol pumps during the fiscal year 2018/2019 and 19 petrol pumps were found to have used software in the petrol pump to cheat the customers, according to NBSM Regional Office.

People’s News Monitoring Service