  • Sunday 18th August 2019
People's Review

Consul Dhakal hoists the national flag of Indonesia

  • Published on: August 17, 2019

    • Kathmandu 17 August :  On the occasion of the 74th Anniversary of the Proclamation of the Independence of the Republic of Indonesia, the flag hoisting ceremony was organized at the Office of the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia  to Nepal at the Kathmandu-based IME Complex premises today.

    Chandra Prasad Dhakal, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia to Nepal and Chairman of IME Group hoisted the national  flag  of Indonesia. The ceremony was attended by Indonesian nationals currently residing in Nepal along with the staff members of Consul’s Office and IME.

    Diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Nepal were established in 1960. Since then the relations between the two countries have always been cordial. To strengthen the relations further and  in the interest of both the countries and their peoples, the Office of the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia has been playing a significant role since the appointment of Dhakal as the Honorary Consul. People to people contacts have been steadily growing between the two friendly countries after the establishment of the Office of the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia in Nepal.

    Indonesia is growing as a large market for the world and it is also the largest economy in ASEAN. Trade volume between Indonesia and Nepal is also very high as the latter is one of the largest trade partners of Nepal. Because both the countries are endowed with natural and cultural heritages, tourism in both the countries is considered a great business potential.

     People’s News Monitoring Service

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Flood victims on hunger strike  
    Flood victims on hunger strike  
    Thai education fair attracts many students
    Thai education fair attracts many students
    Honorary Consul Corps Nepal gears up for Regional Conference
    Honorary Consul Corps Nepal gears up for Regional Conference
    Consul Dhakal hoists the national flag of Indonesia
    Consul Dhakal hoists the national flag of Indonesia
    Mega Bank records outstanding growth
    Mega Bank records outstanding growth
    Nepali citizenship to a Tibetan !
    Nepali citizenship to a Tibetan !
    19 petrol pumps face action
    19 petrol pumps face action
    9,000 marijuana plants destroyed
    9,000 marijuana plants destroyed
    Bamdev becomes Vice- Chair of CPN
    Bamdev becomes Vice- Chair of CPN
    It’s true. CPN finalizes leadership of 33 departments
    It’s true. CPN finalizes leadership of 33 departments

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology