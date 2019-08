Kathmandu, 17August : Police in Pokhra have arrested three persons including a ward chair on the charge of making recommendation to a Tibetan national to acquire Nepali citizenship certificate.

The arrestees are Pokhara metropolitan city’s ward 18 chair Rana Bahadur Thapa, ward member Gyan Bahadur Thapa and vital registration officer Rajendra Poudel, said Kaski police chief SP Dan Bahadur Karki.

People’s News Monitoring Service