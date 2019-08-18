Flood victims on hunger strike  

Kathmandu, 18 August: Koshi river erosion victims have launched a relay hunger strike at Koshi barrage demanding compensation. They have been demanding compensation for hundreds of lands eroded by the Koshi river and for the lands acquired by the Indian government during the construction of Koshi barrage.

The protestors numbered hundreds led by the Koshi River Inundation and Erosion Struggle Committee staged a demonstration with placards writing various slogans before launching the strike. The strike is joined on the first day by nine agitators including Mahidev Prasad Chaudhary, coordinator of the struggle committee, Saptari, Sunsari and Udayapur, former National Assembly member Manpur Chaudhary. The agitators warned that they would continue their protest until their demands are met.

People’s News Monitoring Service