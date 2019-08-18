Honorary Consul Corps Nepal gears up for Regional Conference

Kathmandu, 18 August: As Honorary Consul Corps Nepal (HCC-N) gets Pradeep Kumar Shrestha as its new dean, afresh initiative has gained ground. Shrestha, the Honorary Consul of South Africa, former President of Federation of Nepali Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) immediately after his selection as dean announced the hosting of World Federation of Consuls (FICAC) regional conference in Kathmandu on November 12-15.

This announcement was made at the first meeting presided over by Shrestha which was later graced by Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali. Dean Shrestha also announced the nomination of five consuls as as executive members of HCC-N. The new executive members include Bhola Thapa, Chandra Prasad Dhakal, Naresh Shrestha and Pratima Pande. Similarly, he also appointed Narayan Bajaj as treasurer.

Shrestha said that HCCN needs to organize various programs to make Visit Nepal Year 2020 a success. He said that the holding regional conference of FICAC is a beginning.

Shrestha also conferred a medal to Past Dean Rajendra Khetan, Padma Jyoti medals for the contribution to strengthen the HCCN during their tenure. Immediate past president Aang Tshiring Sherpa also conferred Khada. During the program, HCCN Dean Pradeep Kumar Shrestha handed over a cheqe of Rs.500, 000 to Minister Gywali to assist the landslides victims of Gulmi.

Expressing his gratitude to the HCC-N said Honorary Consul Corps Nepal can play important role to promote Nepal, He said that the government attaches high importantance to Honorary Consuls who are representing different countries of the world.

“The Ministry is ready to provide all necessary support to HCCN as it is equally important to promote Nepal’s interest abroad,” said minister Gyawali

People’s News Monitoring Service