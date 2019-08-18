  • Monday 19th August 2019
Khanal promoted and Nepal demoted

  • Published on: August 18, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 18 August: Former Prime Minister and senior leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Jhala Nath Khanal has been ranked as the third senior-most leader of the party.

    The secretariat meeting of the party held on Sunday  decided to rank Khanal as the third senior-most leader of the party after chairmen KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal, according to NCP.

    With this decision, another leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has been ranked behind Khanal in the hierarchy of the party.Earlier, Nepal was ranked higher than Khanal, after the two chairmen.

     

    People’s News Monitoring Service

