Nepal-India Joint Commission meeting

Kathmandu, 18 August: The Fifth Meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission is being held in Kathmandu on 21- 22 August 2019.

Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India will co-chair the meeting, leading their respective delegations.

The Joint Commission Meeting will review the overall state of bilateral relations, and various areas of cooperation such as connectivity and economic partnership, trade and transit, power and water resources sectors, culture, education and other matters of mutual interest, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Nepal-India Joint Commission was established in June 1987. Its meetings are held alternately in Nepal and India. The last meeting of the Joint Commission was held in New Delhi in October 2016.

During the visit, the Minister of External Affairs of India will pay courtesy calls on President, Bidya Devi Bhandari and the Prime Minister, Mr. K P Sharma Oli.

Minister for Foreign Affairs will host a dinner in honour of the External Affairs Minister of India. Jaishankar is scheduled to arrive in Kathmandu on Wednesday and depart for New Delhi the next day.

