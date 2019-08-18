Thai education fair attracts many students

Kathmandu, 18 August: A fourth Thai educational fair has kicked off in the federal capital Kathmandu to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Thailand.

Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi and Ambassador of Thailand to Nepal Bhakavat Tanskul jointly inaugurated the one-day fair amidst a programme on Saturday.

Some eight Thai universities which have established their brands for quality education over the South East Asian region are also taking part in the fair.

On the occasion, Secretary Bairagi said Nepal and Thailand have shared the six-decade old diplomatic relations however the nationals of both the countries have remained closely connected through Buddhism since centuries.

Hinting at a recent incident in which some Nepali students pursuing higher secondary education in Thailand was swindled, he suspected that such problem was resulted in due to ignorance regarding authenticity of educational institution and lack of true information and analysis of quality education before taking admission.

Ambassador Tanskul said Thailand-Nepal relations have been strengthened through religion and culture as well as economic and tourism aspects. He further said education is another medium which brings the people of both the countries closer.

“The distance between Thailand and Nepal is not far and the cost of study and living in Thailand is reasonable, particularly in terms of food, education and transportation”, he said, adding Thailand was therefore an impressive destination.

The representatives of the universities attending the fair have announced different scholarship schemes for Nepali student aspiring to pursue higher education in Thailand. As many as 500 Nepali students are presently attaining higher education in Thailand, it is shared.

