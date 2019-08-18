  • Sunday 18th August 2019
People's Review

Thai education fair attracts many students

  • Published on: August 18, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 18 August: A fourth Thai educational fair has kicked off in the federal capital Kathmandu to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Thailand.

    Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi and Ambassador of Thailand to Nepal Bhakavat Tanskul jointly inaugurated the one-day fair amidst a programme on Saturday.

    Some eight Thai universities which have established their brands for quality education over the South East Asian region are also taking part in the fair.

    On the occasion, Secretary Bairagi said Nepal and Thailand have shared the six-decade old diplomatic relations however the nationals of both the countries have remained closely connected through Buddhism since centuries.

    Hinting at a recent incident in which some Nepali students pursuing higher secondary education in Thailand was swindled, he suspected that such problem was resulted in due to ignorance regarding authenticity of educational institution and lack of true information and analysis of quality education before taking admission.

    Ambassador Tanskul said Thailand-Nepal relations have been strengthened through religion and culture as well as economic and tourism aspects. He further said education is another medium which brings the people of both the countries closer.

    “The distance between Thailand and Nepal is not far and the cost of study and living in Thailand is reasonable, particularly in terms of food, education and transportation”, he said, adding Thailand was therefore an impressive destination.

    The representatives of the universities attending the fair have announced different scholarship schemes for Nepali student aspiring to pursue  higher education in Thailand. As many as 500 Nepali students are presently attaining higher education in Thailand, it is shared.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Flood victims on hunger strike  
    Flood victims on hunger strike  
    Thai education fair attracts many students
    Thai education fair attracts many students
    Honorary Consul Corps Nepal gears up for Regional Conference
    Honorary Consul Corps Nepal gears up for Regional Conference
    Consul Dhakal hoists the national flag of Indonesia
    Consul Dhakal hoists the national flag of Indonesia
    Mega Bank records outstanding growth
    Mega Bank records outstanding growth
    Nepali citizenship to a Tibetan !
    Nepali citizenship to a Tibetan !
    19 petrol pumps face action
    19 petrol pumps face action
    9,000 marijuana plants destroyed
    9,000 marijuana plants destroyed
    Bamdev becomes Vice- Chair of CPN
    Bamdev becomes Vice- Chair of CPN
    It’s true. CPN finalizes leadership of 33 departments
    It’s true. CPN finalizes leadership of 33 departments

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology