  • Monday 19th August 2019
‘Transitional justice commissions getting full shape this week’

  • Published on: August 18, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 18 August: Prime Minister Khadga  Oli has assured that the two commissions related to transitional justice will soon get full shape.
    “We have formed committees to recommend office-bearers for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and the Commission for Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons. The government will appoint office-bearers without any delay after receiving recommendation,” he said addressing the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting today.
    He expressed confidence that the appointments will be made within this week itself.

    A committee under former chief justice Om Prakash Mishra was formed on March 29 to recommend office-bearers for the two commissions. The committee invited applications for the positions and has even completed the short listings of the candidates.

     

