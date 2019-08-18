‘Transitional justice commissions getting full shape this week’

Kathmandu, 18 August: Prime Minister Khadga Oli has assured that the two commissions related to transitional justice will soon get full shape.

“We have formed committees to recommend office-bearers for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and the Commission for Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons. The government will appoint office-bearers without any delay after receiving recommendation,” he said addressing the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting today.

He expressed confidence that the appointments will be made within this week itself.

A committee under former chief justice Om Prakash Mishra was formed on March 29 to recommend office-bearers for the two commissions. The committee invited applications for the positions and has even completed the short listings of the candidates.

