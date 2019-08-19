A quest for attracting investment

Kathmandu, 19 August : Nepal Chamber of Commerce (NCC) held discussion with Nepali Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Mahendra Singh, in order to attract investment from Saudi Arabia for country’s economic prosperity.

During the meeting held at Secretariat of the Chamber on Sunday, discussion was held on various issues including trade, economic and investment relations between the two countries, as well as finding out possibilities of new trade opportunities.

On the occasion, Ambassador Singh said that there should be enough publicity in order to inform people of Saudi Arabia to make Visit Nepal Year 2020 a success. He said that a Nepali business delegation would visit Saudi Arabia and added that he was ready to organise ‘B2B’ meeting at the initiative of the Embassy.

NCC chair Rajesh Kaji Shrestha ureged the envoy to seriously pursue economic diplomacy so that Nepal receives enhanced level of foreign direct investment.

People’s News Monitoring Service