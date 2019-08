Kathmandu, 19 August : ‘Ranahar’ by Yogesh Raj has been selected for this year’s Madan Puraskar. The meeting today of the Madan Puraskar Trust took the decision.A total of 257 creations published in the year 2075 had been reviewed for the prize.

Likewise, Bairagi Kainla is to be honoured with the Jagadambashree prize for his research on Limbu language and Mundum culture and traditions.

