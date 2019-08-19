Demoted Nepal to register note of dissent

Kathmandu, 19 August: Senior leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party is preparing to register his note of dissent about decisions of the party’s secretariat meeting that concluded on Sunday evening.

Nepal had tried to register his note during the meeting itself on Sunday, but he was not given time. The leaders instead had agreed that general secretary Bishnu Paudel would include Nepal’s concerns in the minute if he registers them, according to media reports.

Nepal was demoted to the fourth position from the third in the party’s rank by the meeting. In his note, Nepal would express his discontent over his ranking as well as the appointment of in-charges and deputy in-charges of the sister organisations. He said some leaders were given multiple responsibilities inappropriately.

People’s News Monitoring Service