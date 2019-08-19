  • Monday 19th August 2019
People's Review

Demoted Nepal to register note of dissent

  • Published on: August 19, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 19 August:  Senior leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party is preparing to register his note of dissent about decisions of the party’s secretariat meeting that concluded on Sunday evening.

    Nepal had tried to register his note during the meeting itself on Sunday, but he was not given time. The leaders instead had agreed that general secretary Bishnu Paudel would include Nepal’s concerns in the minute if he registers them, according to media reports.

    Nepal was demoted to the fourth position from the third in the party’s rank by the meeting. In his note, Nepal would express his discontent over his ranking as well as the appointment of in-charges and deputy in-charges of the sister organisations. He said some leaders were given multiple responsibilities inappropriately.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Nepal bats for peaceful solution on J&K issue
    Nepal bats for peaceful solution on J&K issue
    Demoted Nepal to register note of dissent
    Demoted Nepal to register note of dissent
    Election Commission prepares strategic plan
    Election Commission prepares strategic plan
    Woman fed feces
    Woman fed feces
    Illegal structures demolished in Nagarkot
    Illegal structures demolished in Nagarkot
    Bairagi Kainla bags Jagadambashree
    Bairagi Kainla bags Jagadambashree
    ICAO conference kicking off today
    ICAO conference kicking off today
    Infrastructure Construction Company established
    Infrastructure Construction Company established
    Writ petition against amenities of State Assembly members
    Writ petition against amenities of State Assembly members
    A quest for attracting investment
    A quest for attracting investment

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology