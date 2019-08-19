Election Commission prepares strategic plan

Kathmandu, 19 August : The Election Commission of Nepal (ECN) has prepared a draft for five-year strategic plans with an objective of holding free, fair, credible and frugal election.

The draft of the strategic plan is prepared in view of obtaining strategic plans, goals, objectives such as establishing autonomous, capable and strong agency and holding by-elections in a professional, transparent and credible manner.

The strategic plan includes vote counting in the polling station and the State providing grant to the political parties for which the ECN has estimated over Rs 8 million of budget. It also envisages incorporating technology in the electoral process, reforms in legal and policy-level, monitoring the political parties as per the constitution and laws, enhancing collaboration and cooperation for election and civic education.

People’s News Monitoring Service