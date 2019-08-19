  • Monday 19th August 2019
People's Review

Election Commission prepares strategic plan

  • Published on: August 19, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 19 August : The Election Commission of Nepal (ECN) has prepared a draft for five-year strategic plans with an objective of holding free, fair, credible and frugal election.

    The draft of the strategic plan is prepared in view of obtaining strategic plans, goals, objectives such as establishing autonomous, capable and strong agency and holding by-elections in a professional, transparent and credible manner.

    The strategic plan includes vote counting in the polling station and the State providing grant to the political parties for which the ECN has estimated over Rs 8 million of budget. It also envisages incorporating technology in the electoral process, reforms in legal and policy-level, monitoring the political parties as per the constitution and laws, enhancing collaboration and cooperation for election and civic education.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Previous «

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Nepal bats for peaceful solution on J&K issue
    Nepal bats for peaceful solution on J&K issue
    Demoted Nepal to register note of dissent
    Demoted Nepal to register note of dissent
    Election Commission prepares strategic plan
    Election Commission prepares strategic plan
    Woman fed feces
    Woman fed feces
    Illegal structures demolished in Nagarkot
    Illegal structures demolished in Nagarkot
    Bairagi Kainla bags Jagadambashree
    Bairagi Kainla bags Jagadambashree
    ICAO conference kicking off today
    ICAO conference kicking off today
    Infrastructure Construction Company established
    Infrastructure Construction Company established
    Writ petition against amenities of State Assembly members
    Writ petition against amenities of State Assembly members
    A quest for attracting investment
    A quest for attracting investment

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology