ICAO conference kicking off today

    • Kathmandu, 19 August : A conference of aviation Director Generals of International Civil Aviation organisation (ICAO) is taking place in Kathmandu from today.According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), aviation Director Generals of countries of Asia Pacific region would participate in the five-day conference. Some 390 senior officials from across the region would participate in the conference. Chairperson of ICAO and security officers would also participate in the conference.

    There are 193 member countries in ICAO including Nepal. Nepal is organising the conference for the third time on the occasion of 75th anniversary of ICAO.  Earlier, Nepal had organised the conference in 1976 and 1998.

    The conclusion of this conference would be presented at the 40th general assembly of ICAO to be organised in October.

