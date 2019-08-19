Illegal structures demolished in Nagarkot

Kathmandu, 19 August : The Chagunarayan municipality in Bhaktapur has demolished illegal structures including houses and huts constructed on the roadsides and by encroaching on community forest area in Nagarkot.

The owners of illegal structures clashed with a team reached the site to bulldoze houses and huts constructed unlawfully. The eviction drive followed a joint decision of the local government, Forest Office, District Administration and police administration.

The Metropolitan Police Range Bhaktapur said it had to intervene as the owners started pelting stones at the team reached to tear down such structures. It had to resort to a baton charge to disperse the crowd. The owners burnt tyres as a protest against the demolition.

People’s News Monitoring Service