Infrastructure Construction Company established

Kathmandu, 19 August : An Infrastructure Construction Company has been set up in the country. The company has been established to manage and mobilize funds and carry out other required tasks for the construction of mega projects including road, bridges and buildings in the country.

The company has the primary shares of Ministries of Finance, Energy, Water Resourses and Irrigation, Physical Infrastructure and Transport and Urban Development.

According the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport , the Ministries have 750,000 units of shares in the company.

The company will be responsible to forge contract, construct buildings, industries, airports, highways, dry port, waterways, bridges, canal route, and cold stores among other infrastructure.

People’s News Monitoring Service