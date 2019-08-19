Nepal bats for peaceful solution on J&K issue

Kathmandu, 19 August : The Government of Nepal has stated that it was looking at the Jammu and Kashmir issue closely. Responding to a query Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Gyawali said that Nepal wanted peace and stability in the region.

Minister Gyawali’s response comes exactly two week after the Indian government revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. He laid stress on dialogue and negotiations for the peaceful and amicable solution of any problem.

Speaking to journalists at the Minitsry of Foreign Affairs today, Minister Gyawali said the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi has been working to ensure that Nepalis residing in the region were safe.

According to him, Nepal, which is also the current chair of SAARC, was in favor of regional peace and stability. On the occasion, he also urged India and Pakistan to ensure peace in the region.

People’s News Monitoring Service