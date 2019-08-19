  • Monday 19th August 2019
Writ petition against amenities of State Assembly members

  Published on: August 19, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 19 August : A writ petition has been filed at the Supreme Court demanding dissolution of the remuneration and amenities that the state level office-bearers have been taking against the constitution.

    In the writ filed today, advocate Lokendra Oli argues that Articles 220 (8) and 227 of the Constitution only provides for such facilities to the local level people’s representative. But misinterpreting the provision, the State no. 2 and 3, Gandaki, State no. 5, Karnali and the Sudurpaschim States have drafted and implemented legislations allowing the State Assembly members to take remuneration and allowances.
    He has called for immediate resolution of the Act and named the internal affairs and law ministry of all the six States as defendants in the petition. The writ has been registered at the constitutional bench, with the hearing slated for coming August 23.

