A storm of protests in ruling NCP, Prabhu Sah quits

Kathmandu, August 20: At a time when the ruling Nepal Communist Party’s senior leaders have expressed deep dissatisfaction over the order of predence Province 2 committee Chairman Prabhu Sah has resigned from the position expressing dissatisfaction with the party’s central leadership. Senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal is preparing for registering a note of dissent.

Sah met the party’s chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and tendered his resignation. It has been learned that Sah cited the lack of cooperation to his plans from the Central leadership as a reason for the resignation.

During the unification between the then CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist, the Maoist leader had expected that he would be made a standing committee member, according to media reports. . Though the leadership did not meet his expectation, Sah did not revolt so as to let the unification process be complete.

People’s News Monitoring Service