  • Tuesday 20th August 2019
People's Review

CIAA nabs four police personnel for asking bribe

  • Published on: August 20, 2019

    • Kathmandu, August 20: The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has arrested four head police constables, deputed at Metropolitan Traffic Police Office, Gonggabu, on the charge of taking bribe.

    The arrested police head constables are Debendra Balayer, Akash Khanal, Niraj Bhandari and Hitler Saud.  The CIAA team arrested them along with Rs 100,000 bribe.They had asked bribe from service recipient for giving recommendation

    Charge sheet has not been filed against police head constables—Khanal and Bhandari as they were not found to have been directly involved in taking bribe in course of investigation.  They have been maintained as witnesses without pursuing a case against them, according to the CIAA.

    The charge sheet has been filed against Balayer and Saud at Special Court on Monday, demanding Rs 100,000 fine each, according to  CIAA.

