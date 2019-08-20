Sumargi -owned Hello Nepal’s license scrapped

Kathmandu, August 20: Nepal Telecom Authority (NTA) has scrapped the license of Hello Nepal, a telecom service provider company owned and operated by controversial businessman Ajeyraj Sumargee.

According to NTA the Authority scrapped the license after Hello Nepal failed to pay its arrears to the NTA. The NTA had asked Hello Nepal to pay Rs 70 million arrears as first tranche by August 18.

The Hello Nepal has to pay around 799 million arrears to the NTA. A board meeting of Authority held on August 2 had asked Hello Nepal to pay Rs 70 million arrears by August 18 and remaining amount within three months.

People’s News Monitoring Service