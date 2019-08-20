  • Wednesday 21st August 2019
People's Review

Sumargi -owned Hello Nepal’s license scrapped

  • Published on: August 20, 2019

    • Kathmandu, August 20: Nepal Telecom Authority (NTA) has scrapped the license of Hello Nepal, a telecom service provider company owned and operated by controversial businessman Ajeyraj Sumargee.

    According to NTA the Authority scrapped the license after Hello Nepal failed to pay its arrears to the NTA. The NTA had asked Hello Nepal to pay Rs 70 million arrears as first tranche by August 18.

    The Hello Nepal has to pay around 799 million arrears to the NTA.  A board meeting of Authority held on August 2 had asked Hello Nepal to pay Rs 70 million arrears by August 18 and remaining amount within three months.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    A storm of protests in ruling NCP, Prabhu Sah quits
    A storm of protests in ruling NCP, Prabhu Sah quits
    Sumargi -owned Hello Nepal’s license scrapped
    Sumargi -owned Hello Nepal’s license scrapped
    CIAA nabs four police personnel for asking bribe
    CIAA nabs four police personnel for asking bribe
    Nepal bats for peaceful solution on J&K issue
    Nepal bats for peaceful solution on J&K issue
    Demoted Nepal to register note of dissent
    Demoted Nepal to register note of dissent
    Election Commission prepares strategic plan
    Election Commission prepares strategic plan
    Woman fed feces
    Woman fed feces
    Illegal structures demolished in Nagarkot
    Illegal structures demolished in Nagarkot
    Bairagi Kainla bags Jagadambashree
    Bairagi Kainla bags Jagadambashree
    ICAO conference kicking off today
    ICAO conference kicking off today

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology