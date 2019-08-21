  • Wednesday 21st August 2019
People's Review

Business leaders heading important organizations

  Published on: August 21, 2019

    • By Our Reporter

    Whether it is just a coincidence or a matter of chance, three leading and prominent industrialists are heading two important organizations to mark Visit Nepal Year 2020 in a grand manner.
    As the government has appointed former president of Federation of Nepali Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) Suraj Vaidya, who is also honorary consular of the Philippines, to lead Visit Nepal 2020 as national coordinator, another former president of FNCCI Pradeep Kumar Shrestha took charge as the dean of HCC-N.
    Another prominent industrialist Basanta Kumar Chaudhary took charge as the deputy dean. Interestingly, outgoing dean was a prominent tourism entrepreneur Aang Tshring Sherpa.
    As Nepal is organizing Visit Nepal 2020 aiming to bring two million tourists in Nepal, all these are very significant and important indications. Of similar significance was the place of hosting.
    Thanks to Pratima Pande, the program was hosted at a newly opened, globally renowned, hospitality brand Aloft Kathmandu at Chhaya Center in Thamel.
    Foreign Secretary Shanker Dash Bairagi showed the importance of HCC-N to mobilize people globally to achieve the target set by Visit Nepal Year 2020.
    “Honorary consulars are connecting Nepal with various parts of the world,” said Bairagi. Along with formal diplomatic channel, people to people contact is also equally important. Honorary consular have been playing important roles in this direction,” said secretary Bairagi.
    At a time when Nepal’s formal diplomatic presence in the world is just limited to over three dozen countries, honorary Consular Corps-Nepal (HCC-N) can fill the gaps.
    Although honorary consular corps are not formal diplomatic corps of a particular country, they can link the people of one country to another.

