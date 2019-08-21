Economic portrait of modern Ukraine

• Ukraine is a European country with significant potential and opportunities. The existing direct transport access to Asia via the Black Sea are making Ukraine ideal for manufacturing and trade. It allows to reach most major destinations in Europe within 2 days by truck from Ukraine, that gives it a competitive edge, particularly for manufacturing and food distribution.

• On the territory of Ukraine there are 4 out of 10 European transport corridors as well as 170 thousand km of roads, 22 thousand km of railways, over 40 thousand km of pipelines. In addition, there are 13 sea ports in Ukraine, particularly Odessa and Chornomorsk, which are among the largest ports in the world.

• The Ukrainian railway net ranks 4th in the Euro-Asian continent.

• On the initiative of Ukraine and under participation of 18 partner-countries, a large-scale multilateral project on implementation of multimodal transport between the regions of the Baltic, Black and Caspian Seas is being working out by combining the rail, road, river, sea and ferry routes.

• The Ukraine’s gas transport system ranks 2nd in Europe by its size and capacity. In 2018, 86,8 billion cubic meters of natural gas and over 13,3 million tons of crude oil were delivered to the European countries through the Ukrainian pipelines.

• Ukraine is also a supplier of electricity to the European countries and in 2018 it exported 6,2 billion kWh of electricity to Hungary, Poland, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania.

• Ukraine takes the fifth place in Europe by the number of operating nuclear reactors, that accounts for 15. Among them the Nuclear Power Plant in the city of Zaporizhzhya is the most powerful in the European continent. In 2018 the share of nuclear power plants made up 53% of the total electricity in the country.

• Ukraine is one of the 5th countries in the world that can provide full cycle of rocket and space technology. Over the past 27 years, 160 carrier rockets have been manufactured and launched under participation of the Ukrainian enterprises. They put into orbit 380 spacecraft on request of 24 countries.

• Ukraine is among the six countries that provide aircraft manufacturing from designing to manufacturing production. There should be mentioned the world’s largest transport aircraft An-225 «Mriya», produced by Ukraine, which can carry upto 250 tons of large-sized cargoes in any region of the world.

• Ukraine is among the top 13 countries – the largest steel producers. In 2018 Ukraine`s steel, cast iron and rolled steel production amounted 60 million tons.

• The IT-sphere shows upward trend in Ukraine. In 2018, 184 thousand local programmers provided export of IT-products worth 4,5 billion USD. This area ranked as a second in the country`s export of service.

• Having about 30% of the world’s black soil reserves Ukraine is among the 7 world largest exporters of agrarian products. The country ranks 1st as exporter of sunflower oil, 3rd – walnuts, 4th – corn and barley, 5th – wheat, 6th – soybeans, 7th – poultry meat. In 2018 supplies of agricultural products increased to 18,6 billion USD and directed to 190 countries of the world. The share of this sector made up 19% of Ukraine`s GDP last year.

• Ukraine has status of a market economy country and consistently is implementing the policy of liberalization of trade and investment sphere. It provides the most-favored-nation regime to 175 countries of the world and a preferential import duty to all goods shipped to Ukraine from these countries.

• Since putting into force on January 1, 2016 of the Agreement on Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area between Ukraine and the European Union, Ukraine has received more liberal access conditions to the EU market. As a result, in 2018 Ukraine`s export of goods to the EU grew by 15% and reached 20,2 billion USD, while the EU`s share in the Ukraine`s total commodity export increased to 42%.

• Annually Ukraine is implementing up to 800 new scientific and innovative developments in the field of welding materials, nanotechnology, biotechnology, hydrogen energy, artificial intellect etc. Also, 60 industrial parks were initiated in Ukraine for introduction of innovative projects and increasing investment inflow.