Foreign Investment Opportunity in Ukraine

• Ukraine is at the crossroads of trade routes to Asia via the Black Sea, that makes it an ideal location for transit traffic within the framework of international transport corridors.

• Ukraine has 25% of world’s black soil and 117 types of minerals. It traditionally takes leading positions in manufacturing and supply to external markets of grain and sunflower oil, metals, pipes, power equipment and other high-tech products of the machine-building complex.

• Since September 1, 2017 the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union has been put into full implementation.

• In 2018, the net inflow of foreign direct investment into the Ukrainian economy amounted to 2,9 billion USD from 88 countries. The total amount of accumulated foreign investment in Ukraine at the beginning of 2019 increased to 40,5 billion USD.

MOST ATTRACTIVE SECTORS FOR INVESTMENT

Agribusiness

Ukraine is one of the leading countries in the world in the field of agricultural production. Over 70% of the country’s total area is agricultural land. This amounts to just over 42 million hectares, 32 million of them is arable land, suitable for grain and vegetable farming.

Agriculture is one of the promising sectors of Ukraine`s economy, accounted for 12% of the GVA. Ukraine is among the five largest grain exporters globally and takes the first place in the world as supplier of sunflower oil with a share of about 60%.

The largest part of Ukraine’s current agricultural output consists of a diverse combination of cereal and forage crops including wheat, maize, barley, sunflowers, sugar beets, legumes, fruits and vegetables.

Ukraine takes a leading position as a large producer of cereal grains, particularly wheat. In 2018, a record amount of grain was harvested in Ukraine, reaching 70,1 million tons.

Agri-tech

Ukraine is well known for its domestic agri-tech manufacturing with a wide network of large enterprises located throughout the country. The flagship cities of the said industry include:

– Kharkiv (various tractor models and engines for self-propelled harvesters);

– Odesa (tractor ploughs);

– Kropyvnytskiy (seeding machines);

– Dnipro and Ternopil (beet harvesters);

– Kherson (corn harvesters);

– Berdiansk (reapers);

– Lviv (agricultural machinery).

Ukraine provides opportunity to develop agricultural clusters that could promote designing, testing and manufacturing of the latest agri-technologies.

Similar clusters could be launched in the cities of Vinnitsa, Lviv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kherson and other regions.

Energy. Ukraine is pursuing a course towards achieving its energy independence, primarily through an increase of its own gas, oil and coal production, introduction of energy-saving technologies and the wider use of renewable energy sources.

Gas sector. Ukraine possesses Europe’s third-largest reserves of shale gas, estimated at anywhere from 5-8 trillion cubic meters. In this regard, projects for the exploration and extraction of this type of energy resources in Ukraine can be of great interest to foreign investors.

In 2018 Ukraine reduced import of gas by 24,8% from 14,1 to 10,6 billion cubic meters and increased its own gas production by 2,5% to 21 billion cubic meters.

Electricity sector. Ukraine`s sector of consists of more than thirty power plants that require significant investments for modernization. In this regard, projects for exploration and extraction of this type of energy resources in Ukraine can be of great interest for foreign investors. 3

Nuclear power. Nuclear power is the main resource for electricity generation in Ukraine and covers half the country’s electricity needs.

At the same time, electricity consumption in Ukraine is expected to double over the next 15 years that requires sustainable investment inflow in modernization of four existing nuclear power plants.

Large volumes of investments are needed to complete the construction of the third and fourth power units of the Khmelnitsky NPP as well as launch own production of nuclear fuel.

Alternative energy

Ukraine is taking important efforts to increase the use of renewable-energy sources and alternative fuels as part of its broader strategy to reduce consumption of traditional fossil fuels. According to estimations, Ukraine has potential to increase the usage of renewable energy tenfold by the year 2030 and reduce its natural gas consumption by 15% over the same period.

Investment opportunities in Ukraine’s alternative energy sector are most favorable as country has diverse reserves of raw material and well-educated workforce possessing the technical know-how required to develop and introduce the latest commercial advances in this sector. As a result, interest to Ukraine’s renewable energy sector has been steadily growing. By state estimations, total investment in alternative energy sector may reach 18 billion USD by 2020.

Solar energy. According to estimations, there is a 4 GW potential for annual solar energy production in Ukraine.

Given the large number of sunny days, Ukraine is becoming an attractive solar producer, mostly for industrial facilities and the growing sector of agribusiness.

The plan to involve solar producers to the development of certain regions of the country, in particular the Chernobyl exclusion zone, has been approved. The said area has the advantage of low land prices and existing infrastructure (roads and transmission lines). Currently, 10 companies from seven countries have expressed interest in developing solar power projects in this area. In October 2018, the first solar power plant «Solar Chernobyl» with a capacity of 1 MW was put into operation near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

Wind. Currently the wind power in Ukraine is in the stage of re-development and modernization. Industry`s experts have identified promising regions of sparsely populated southern Ukraine as most suitable for wind power development.

Biomass. Ukraine’s agricultural sector is the fastest growing industry of the economy and is expected to generate increasing amounts of agricultural and forestry waste, that are the major resources for biomass based heat and power generation.

Information technology

Ukraine’s IT industry is a driving force in the country’s resurgent economy. It varies from cutting edge work in AI, cyber security and nanotechnologies to highly commercial ventures in blockchain, FinTech, big data management, gaming, agribusiness and e-commerce, investment opportunities.

Ukraine has the largest and fastest-growing number of IT professionals in Europe and their number is expected to increase to 180000 in 2019. Up to 16000 IT- specialists annually graduate from 200 Ukrainian higher education institutions.

There are over 1000 local IT service companies and more than 100 leading global companies with subsidiaries in Ukraine. The IT industry has a significant impact on the Ukrainian economy and in 2019 its growth is expected to reach 20%, total revenues will increase to 5,5 billion USD. The IT area is Ukraine’s second largest export sector.

The Ukraine’s IT sector offers to foreign investors highly skilled experts, competitive salaries, high quality education. The opportunities to combine IT skills with such sectors as agriculture, aviation and medicine are just a few examples of future directions that Ukraine is beginning to develop.

Infrastructure

Ukraine’s vast road, rail, air and sea infrastructure along with the benefits of its geographic location, makes the country an important transit corridor for trade and traveling activities between Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Railways. The Ukraine’s rail network is one of the most extensive in Europe with a total length of 21 thousand km. Annually the rail network handles 82% of the nation’s freight and almost 50% of the passenger traffic crisscrossing the country.

By carriage volume, the Ukrainian rail network is the 14th largest in the world, the 6th largest rail passenger transporter and the 7th largest freight transporter.

Roads. Ukraine has an extensive highway network of 170000 km that cover the whole territory of Ukraine and includes four international corridors passed through the country. They are considered as important transport routes for both freight and passenger traffic.

The state policy is focused on fostering competitive conditions in highway construction in order to intensify implementation of new public-private partnership projects. This initiative provides new opportunities for foreign investment and has a long term impact on rehabilitation of road infrastructure and country’s economic revival.

Maritime. Ukraine’s maritime transport sector is a multi-functional complex of river and seaports along with related infrastructure that serve Ukraine’s export/import sector. All of the country’s ports along the Back Sea coastline are the warm water ports that provide year-round access to the Mediterranean and the Atlantic Ocean.

Ukraine is currently undertaking a wide range of initiatives to improve its maritime infrastructure aimed at developing its legal and regulatory environment, improving port management systems etc.

Ukraine is focusing on programs of advanced training of port personnel, implementing new technologies for cargo-handling sections along with privatization of certain port facilities.

Aviation transport. In 2018 the regular international flights were carried out by 10 domestic companies to 46 countries of the world. At the same time, 38 foreign companies from 37 countries of the world performed flights to our country. Commercial flights by domestic and foreign companies are carried out to 20 Ukrainian airports and airfields. The annual passenger flow through Ukraine’s airports has been grown to 20,6 million people.

Beginning of functioning of the Open Skies agreements between Ukraine with the United States and the European Union gives additional impetus to the implementation of an ambitious program of airport modernization and expansion throughout the country.

Aerospace and technology

Several of the world’s leading aerospace design and production facilities are located in Ukraine. The “Antonov State Company” is known for designing and manufacturing of the world’s largest cargo transport plane An-225 «Mriya».

Among other Ukraine’s aerospace centers there are “Yuzhnoye” and “Yuzhmash” Design Bureaus in the city of Dnipro, SE “Ivchenko-Progress” (aero-engine design bureau) and JSC “Motor Sich” (one of the leading engine manufacturers) in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine is aiming to rebuild its aerospace and technology industries to be compatible with NATO standards and develop products and produce innovations that can be represented in wider markets.

Manufacturing

Heavy industry – Machine building. Ukraine’s heavy manufacturing sector is dominated by an extensive network of machine building enterprises. Over 25% of the population is employed by manufacturing companies involved in mining, railway rolling stock, energy, farm equipment, road construction equipment, machine tools, aircraft engines, instrumentation and manufacturing for the light and food industries.

The above manufacturing capacity along with highly qualified educational institutes, have enabled Ukraine to become a global competitor in industries such as automotive, aerospace and ship building.

Automotive. In 2018 and in the first half of 2019 the production of cars, trucks and buses amounted to, respectively, 6623 and 2949 units. Currently the plant «Eurocar» was the major manufacturer of cars in Ukraine.

In cluster areas, particularly in Western Ukraine, manufacturing is concentrated largely on assembly of passenger cars for the export market, and production on heavy vehicles for the domestic market.

Aviation. Ukraine belongs to several countries of the world with a full cycle of aviation engineering and takes a leading place in the world market of development and production of transport and regional passenger aircraft. The assembling capacities of the aviation industry`s enterprises of Ukraine allow to produce up to 24 planes of the Antonov`s chain per year.

Ukraine is also becoming known for its niche market in the production of unique ultra-light planes, hang-gliders and paragliders of all designs and models.

Shipbuilding. Ukraine today ranks among the 10 largest shipbuilding countries in Europe. Presently there are over 35 major state companies, engaged into design and construction of a wide range of vessels, that include powerboats, barges, bulk carriers (dry cargo ship), tankers, including liquefied gas carriers.

Ukrainian shipbuilding industry has a strong export potential and plays an important role in development of manufacturing sector.

Light Industry. The industry currently has a wide profile with selective hubs of manufacturing in such areas as pharmaceuticals, electrical equipment, plastic and rubber products, food processing and textiles. The latter two, in particular, have exhibited a noticeable growth spurt in the last three years.

The agricultural sector is the unquestionable leader in this regard and creates new opportunities in the canning industry, meat, vegetable and dairy processing. Increasing volume of investments is headed into the ‘value-add’ chain.

The clothing industry is also experiencing a similar boom as increasing numbers of European manufacturers establish clusters of garment manufacturing in locations close to Ukraine’s border with the EU countries.