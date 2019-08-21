  • Wednesday 21st August 2019
People's Review

Infrastructure Bank starts business

  • Published on: August 21, 2019

    • By Our Reporter

    The country’ first infrastructural investment bank has started its business with the investment on 32 MW Karuwa-Seti Hydropower Project in Machhapuchhre Village Municipality of Kaski district.
    The consortium of banks led by Nepal Infrastructure Bank (NIB) is investing Rs 5.8 billion on the project.
    The consortium of banks will be investing a total of Rs 4.06 billion in the project with NIB providing Rs 1.5 billion. As per NIB, the project will be co-led by Himalayan Bank and Sanima Bank which will together be chipping in Rs 2.56 billion. The remaining cost of the project will be financed by the promoter of the project.

    » Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Nepal-India joint meeting begins in Kathmandu
    Nepal-India joint meeting begins in Kathmandu
    Govt discourages foreign direct investment!
    Govt discourages foreign direct investment!
    PM worried from pro-monarchy people, holds all party meeting
    PM worried from pro-monarchy people, holds all party meeting
    NCP gets department heads, Pokharel wins race for School Department
    NCP gets department heads, Pokharel wins race for School Department
    Construction of Kerung-Shigatse railway begins
    Construction of Kerung-Shigatse railway begins
    Nepal hosts ICAO conference
    Nepal hosts ICAO conference
    Madan, Jagadamaba Purasakars to Yogesh, Kahina
    Madan, Jagadamaba Purasakars to Yogesh, Kahina
    Mega Bank records outstanding growth
    Mega Bank records outstanding growth
    Madhav Nepal’s demotion
    Madhav Nepal’s demotion
    PM Oli’s health is not okay
    PM Oli’s health is not okay

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology