Infrastructure Bank starts business

The country’ first infrastructural investment bank has started its business with the investment on 32 MW Karuwa-Seti Hydropower Project in Machhapuchhre Village Municipality of Kaski district.

The consortium of banks led by Nepal Infrastructure Bank (NIB) is investing Rs 5.8 billion on the project.

The consortium of banks will be investing a total of Rs 4.06 billion in the project with NIB providing Rs 1.5 billion. As per NIB, the project will be co-led by Himalayan Bank and Sanima Bank which will together be chipping in Rs 2.56 billion. The remaining cost of the project will be financed by the promoter of the project.