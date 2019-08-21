Machhapuchre Bank starts nine branchless banking service centers

By Our Reporter

Machhapuchre Bank Ltd has brought into operation nine additional branchless banking service centers in different parts of the country.

The new branchless service has been introduced in Bardibas, Singhyei, Yadukuwaha, Laximinya, Kalyanpur, Karjanahawa, Judibela, Gaidatar, etc areas.

Locals receive banking service such as opening of the new account, deposit and withdrawal of the money, receiving remittance amount and loan application from such branchless banking service.