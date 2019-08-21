  • Wednesday 21st August 2019
People's Review

Machhapuchre Bank starts nine branchless banking service centers

  • Published on: August 21, 2019

    • By Our Reporter

    Machhapuchre Bank Ltd has brought into operation nine additional branchless banking service centers in different parts of the country.
    The new branchless service has been introduced in Bardibas, Singhyei, Yadukuwaha, Laximinya, Kalyanpur, Karjanahawa, Judibela, Gaidatar, etc areas.
    Locals receive banking service such as opening of the new account, deposit and withdrawal of the money, receiving remittance amount and loan application from such branchless banking service.

