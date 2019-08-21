Madan, Jagadamaba Purasakars to Yogesh, Kahina

By Our Reporter

Ranahaar, a novel by Yogesh Raj, has won Madan Puraskar for the year-2075 BS.

A general meeting of Madan Puraskar Guthi announced the winner on Sunday.

Ranahaar was selected for the award from among seven shortlisted books.

Likewise, poet Til Bikram Nembang, popularly known as Bairagi Kainla, will be honoured with Jagadamba Shree Puraskar in recognition for his contribution to Nepali literature through poem and his mother tongue, Limbu.

The winners will be honoured amidst a special function to be held on September 29 and with a cash prize of Rs 400,000 each.

The government has developed a ‘national action plan to reduce trade deficit’ to increase export and reduce the export-import ratio to 1:10.5 in the next five years.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies (MoICS) said that the action plan had ministry-wise responsibilities and targets to meet the ambitious goal.

The export import ratio stands at 1.14.6 in the fiscal year 2018/19 with Rs. 97.11 billion exports and 1,515.67 billion imports. The ratio was all time high 1:15.3 in 2017/18.

Although the government had formulated and implemented Nepal Trade Integration Strategy (NTIS) in 2010 and 2016, the country’s trade has not shown positive results in those years.

The products included in the NTIS also failed to witness the growth in export.

In the meantime, Nepal also failed to diversify its international trade, both in terms of products and destination markets. Exports and imports both are more concentrated to India while trade that had been surplus with the countries like the United States of America has flip-flopped.

Approved by the Cabinet on May 24 this year, the action plan targets to develop products of comparative advantage and competitive capacity and promote export to substitute goods’ import.

It also aims to improve the quality of’ made in Nepal’ products, monitor the harmful goods and create industrial as well as trade infrastructure.