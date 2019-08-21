Mega Bank records outstanding growth

By Our Reporter

Mega Bank Nepal has recorded an outstanding growth in the fiscal year 2075/76. The bank was able to earn a net profit of Rs. 1 billion 719.3 million in the previous fiscal. The bank made a profit of Rs. 401.9 million this year that witnessed the increment of 30.51 percent. The bank has also succeeded in increasing its distributable profit by 92 percent.

In comparison to the last fiscal year, the bank has augmented its deposit by Rs 81 billion 860 million. This growth stood by 30.01 percent surpassing all the commercial banks, according to a press statement issued by the bank. The net loans and lending too surged by Rs 15 billion 480 million.

The effective measures and tools applied by the bank in reducing the ratio of the Non-Performing Loans (NPL)has also yielded some fruit as the ratio of NPL has been maintained into 0.86 percent. The size of business (deposits and loans) has also significantly improved.

With an Authorized Capital of NPR 11.50 Billion, Issued Capital of NPR 10.57 Billion and Paid-Up Capital of NPR 10.38 Billion, Mega Bank Nepal Limited is one of the premier Financial Institution of Nepal consistently living it’s Service Pledge to conduct business by continually creating mutually beneficial relationship with all its stakeholders; Customers, Shareholders, Regulators, Communities and Staff. The Bank realizes that its success is directly correlated with the pace at which it fosters its relationship with its stakeholders, so that in every step of its journey, both parties benefit, succeed and grow together.

Currently the Bank has 102 branches, 19 extension counters and 103 ATMs throughout the country in addition to 119 Branchless Banking (BLB) outlets and 2,300+ Mega Remit agents. Mega Bank offers a wide range of Banking Products and financial services to the Corporates, Mid-Corporates, SMEs, Consumers and Micro Customers through a variety of delivery channels. The Bank is committed to delivering the highest level of professional financial services with a personal touch, not only to those who are already within the formal banking arena but also those who till date, have been outside it.