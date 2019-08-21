NCP gets department heads, Pokharel wins race for School Department

By Our Reporter

The ruling Nepal Communist Party has named the department heads as well as the leadership in its sister organisations.

A secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) that was postponed for days in one pretext or another, finally succeeded to pick leadership in its 22 sister organisations.

Earlier on Thursday, it had named the chiefs and deputy chiefs in its 31 departments, including the School Department, for whose leadership senior leaders had thrown their full strength.

However, Ishwar Pokharel won the race and became the chief of the School Department while Narayan Kaji Shrestha and Ghanshyam Bhusal were given responsibility of other departments.

Interestingly, almost all senior leaders have been accommodated in the departments while Jhala Nath Khanal was given the leadership of the party’s academy.

Bam Dev Gautam became the biggest victor as he was proposed for the vice chair of the party while retaining the Farmer Department of the party. Similarly, Madhav Kumar Nepal became the loser as his third hierarchy in the party was demoted to the fourth position, Jhala Nath Khanal was given the third position after the two party chiefs.

Although the relations between Prime Minister KP Oli and Gautam were reported to have gone sour, Gautam was proposed for vice chair. This new development has weakened Nepal because both Gautam and Khanal were with him, but Nepal’s demotion and Gautam’s return to the Oli camp has cut Nepal’s wings in the party.

With the formation of departments and naming the leadership in the sister organisastion, the unification has almost completed 15 months after the two former rival communist parties—UML and Maoist Centre announced unification.