Nepal hosts ICAO conference

By Our Reporter

At a time Nepal has been facing an unlawful ban of the EU on her airlines in the sky of Europe for the past five years, Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has hosted the 56th DGCA Conference of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in Asia Pacific region in Kathmandu.

Minister KP Sharma Oli inaugurated the five-day conference on Monday.

Inaugurating the conference, the Prime Minister said that the country was effortful in increasing its connectivity across the globe for the promotion of tourism.

He also said that Nepal was keen to establish the image of a secure destination of Nepal in the world for the promotion of tourism.

“Thousands of tourists visit Nepal every year to see its natural beauty, heritages, mountains and wildlife, therefore, we are focusing on increasing our connectivity across the globe to attract more tourists,” the Prime Minister said.

“We will now start the journey of economic prosperity and development. We will cooperate with the international community to achieve this goal by amending some inappropriate laws,” the Prime Minister said.

In a different context, the Prime Minister urged one and all not to ruin the name of one-horned gainda, calling it rhino. “The original name of the popular and endangered animal is gainda, not rhino,” he said.

Similarly, the Prime Minister also urged the participants to call Mt. Everest ‘Sagarmatha’.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai said that Nepal had made significant improvements in the air safety area, especially in air service infrastructure and air navigation.

Nepal is the supporter of open sky policy, he said adding, “Therefore, we believe in the rights of all to have flights across the globe as per this policy,” he said hinting at the continued EU ban on Nepali airlines.

He said that the government had started the legal process for dividing the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) into two organisations- regulatory and service provider.

Around 400 foreign delegates from 43 nations of the Asia Pacific region and from 26 promoter organisations and others are participating in the conference.

Director Generals of Civil Aviation of Asia pacific region, chiefs of regulatory authorities of European Union, representatives of regulatory authorities United States, Britain and France, and representatives of Boeing and airbus are participating in the conference.

EU has imposed ban on Nepali airlines five years ago citing poor safety.