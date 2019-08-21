Nepal-India joint meeting begins in Kathmandu

By Our Reporter

The Fifth Meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission began in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Indian Foreign Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar are leading their respective countries in the two-day meeting.

The Joint Commission Meeting is expected to review the overall state of bilateral relations, and various areas of cooperation such as connectivity and economic partnership, trade and transit, power and water resources sectors, culture, education and other matters of mutual interest.

Dr. Jaishankar arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday and he is scheduled to return on Thursday.

The Nepal-India Joint Commission was established in June 1987. Its meetings are held alternately in Nepal and India. The last meeting of the Joint Commission was held in New Delhi in October 2016.

In a press meet on Monday, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said that the Terai inundation would be priority issue in the meeting.

“Inundation has become a recurring problem for both the countries and many people have lost their lives and property. So both the country are working seriously to resolve the flood related issues,” he said at the press meet organised at the Ministry in Singha Durbar.

ccording to Minister Gyawali, two bilateral technical teams had studied the potential inundated areas across the country in the southern plains and recommended possible solutions on which the commission will discuss.

Gyawali said that the meeting would discuss the report of Nepal-India Eminent Persons Group (EPG) which reviewed all the past treaties and agreements and offered recommendations to strengthen the bilateral trade, cultural, political and economic relations between the two countries.

India has been hesitating to accept the report.

Likewise, the Indian side is likely raise the issue of security in the meeting.