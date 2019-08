By Our Reporter

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is going to Singapore for a medical follow-up soon. According to sources close to Baluatar, Oli’s kidney is not functioning properly. During his last visit to Singapore, the doctors had changed his medicines. The medicines are not working properly and Oli is experiencing side effects such as headache and light fiver now.

Therefore, he is leaving for Singapore on 22 August as a follow-up meeting with the doctors.