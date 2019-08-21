PM worried from pro-monarchy people, holds all party meeting

By Our Reporter

He called the all-party meeting amidst rumours that the former king was working to regain his lost throne and the people were preparing to launch a stir for Hindu State.

Political parties representing in the Parliament attended the all-party meeting Tuesday afternoon.

During the meeting, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli urged all political parties to unite to safeguard the political system that was ushered in in their joint effort in the past.

“There have been various attempts to derail the achievements like the Constitution, democracy, republic and federalism from different corners,” the Prime Minister said, urging all parties and leaders involved in making this change to be united again to make such attempts failure.

According to spokespersons of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Prime Minister said that the meeting was called to reduce the distance between the parties who were together for long time in past with the same objective and reinitiate the process of cooperation again to move the country ahead.

The Prime Minister said that all the parties should work together to free the country from violence, he said.

The PM was referring to the activities of the Biplav-led group by raising the issue of violence.

Prime Minister Oli has also informed political leaders about his health condition, Shrestha said.

The PM is flying to Singapore on Thursday for follow-up.