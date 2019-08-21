  • Wednesday 21st August 2019
People's Review

Qinghai-Tibet Plateau used to have warm lowland 26 mln years ago: study

  • Published on: August 21, 2019

    • BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — The hinterland of southwest China’s Qinghai-Tibet Plateau was a warm and humid lowland nourished by warm air from the Indian Ocean 26 million years ago, according to a recently published study in the journal Chinese Science Bulletin.
    The joint research of the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology and Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences found the diversified fossils of animals and plants in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region and recognized the transitions of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau’s ecosystem in the early Miocene, about 23 million years ago.
    After researching numerous well-preserved fish fossils, researchers have found that fish in the late Oligocene, about 34 to 23 million years ago, lived in warm low-altitude areas, completely different from the fish in today’s plateau.
    More than 50 kinds of plant fossils demonstrated that the plants lived in the low-altitude tropical and subtropical areas of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in the late Oligocene.
    The geological evidence showed that the central part of the plateau rose to a height of nearly 3,000 meters in the early Miocene. Its terrestrial ecosystem thus turned from a tropical and subtropical environment into a cooler temperate climate. Cold-adapted mammals subsequently appeared in the Pliocene, five to three million years ago, according to the study.
    The current ecosystem of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau consists of animals and plants which are adapted to the alpine frozen environment or the cryosphere.

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Nepal-India joint meeting begins in Kathmandu
    Nepal-India joint meeting begins in Kathmandu
    Govt discourages foreign direct investment!
    Govt discourages foreign direct investment!
    PM worried from pro-monarchy people, holds all party meeting
    PM worried from pro-monarchy people, holds all party meeting
    NCP gets department heads, Pokharel wins race for School Department
    NCP gets department heads, Pokharel wins race for School Department
    Construction of Kerung-Shigatse railway begins
    Construction of Kerung-Shigatse railway begins
    Nepal hosts ICAO conference
    Nepal hosts ICAO conference
    Madan, Jagadamaba Purasakars to Yogesh, Kahina
    Madan, Jagadamaba Purasakars to Yogesh, Kahina
    Mega Bank records outstanding growth
    Mega Bank records outstanding growth
    Madhav Nepal’s demotion
    Madhav Nepal’s demotion
    PM Oli’s health is not okay
    PM Oli’s health is not okay

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology