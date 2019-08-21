  • Wednesday 21st August 2019
People's Review

Tibet’s GDP grows 9 pct in H1

  • Published on: August 21, 2019

    • LHASA, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — The GDP in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region totaled about 68.2 billion yuan (about 9.65 billion U.S. dollars), up 9 percent in the first half of 2019, the region’s bureau of statistics said Tuesday.
    The region’s GDP growth rate is estimated to rank second in the country, local authorities said.
    During the period, the added value of the region’s primary industry reached 4.36 billion yuan, up 3.7 percent while that of the secondary industry exceeded 22.95 billion yuan, up 10.7 percent. The added value of the tertiary industry grew 8.7 percent to about 40.86 billion yuan, according to the bureau.
    The rural economy and industrial economy are the period’s highlights, according to Dorje Dradul, deputy director of the bureau.
    Official data show that the output value of agriculture, forestry, husbandry and fishery in the region reached around 6.22 billion yuan, up 4.5 percent, while the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 5.1 percent compared with the same period last year.
    Tibet’s per capita disposable income of residents was 7,792 yuan in the first half of 2019, up 12.7 percent, a growth rate higher than the national average.

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Nepal-India joint meeting begins in Kathmandu
    Nepal-India joint meeting begins in Kathmandu
    Govt discourages foreign direct investment!
    Govt discourages foreign direct investment!
    PM worried from pro-monarchy people, holds all party meeting
    PM worried from pro-monarchy people, holds all party meeting
    NCP gets department heads, Pokharel wins race for School Department
    NCP gets department heads, Pokharel wins race for School Department
    Construction of Kerung-Shigatse railway begins
    Construction of Kerung-Shigatse railway begins
    Nepal hosts ICAO conference
    Nepal hosts ICAO conference
    Madan, Jagadamaba Purasakars to Yogesh, Kahina
    Madan, Jagadamaba Purasakars to Yogesh, Kahina
    Mega Bank records outstanding growth
    Mega Bank records outstanding growth
    Madhav Nepal’s demotion
    Madhav Nepal’s demotion
    PM Oli’s health is not okay
    PM Oli’s health is not okay

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology