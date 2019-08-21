  • Wednesday 21st August 2019
People's Review

Wanna try a cup of sheep milk from Qinghai-Tibet Plateau?

  • Published on: August 21, 2019

    • (190806) — NGARI, Aug. 6, 2019 (Xinhua) — Sheep are seen in Rutog County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 4, 2019.  (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

    LHASA, Aug. 7, 2019 (Xinhua) — Herdsmen here chain up ewes one by one while milking them with buckets in order, a traditional milking way followed by local herdsmen for almost 1,000 years.
    Sheep milk is highly nutritious, and can be frozen and stored, which will not affect the quality of the milk. Since sheep usually produces less milk than goats and cows, sheep milk sells for a relatively higher price.
    As an important livestock breeding area in Tibet, Ngari prefecture provides butter, yogurt, beef and mutton to other parts of Tibet.

    Nepal-India joint meeting begins in Kathmandu
    Govt discourages foreign direct investment!
    PM worried from pro-monarchy people, holds all party meeting
    NCP gets department heads, Pokharel wins race for School Department
    Construction of Kerung-Shigatse railway begins
    Nepal hosts ICAO conference
    Madan, Jagadamaba Purasakars to Yogesh, Kahina
    Mega Bank records outstanding growth
    Madhav Nepal’s demotion
    PM Oli’s health is not okay
