Kathmandu, 22 August: Former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai and sitting Deputy Prime Minister Upendra Yadav went to Hotel Dwarikas today to meet Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

By neglecting the protocol, both the leaders called on the Indian minister, reports Ratopati Online portal.

The Indian minister is returning home this afternoon after completing his Kathmandu visit.

People’s News Monitoring Service