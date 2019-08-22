Deuba also neglects protocol, calls on Indian minister at his hotel

Kathmandu, 22 August: Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar returned home this afternoon after completing his two-day visit to Kathmandu.

Nepali political leaders were found anxious to meet the Indian minister even by violating the protocol. Former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai, sitting deputy prime minister Upendra Yadav went to Hotel Dwarikas to meet the Indian minister.

Later, NC president and former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba also went to meet the Indian minister at his hotel.

Earlier, when Deuba had extended congratulations to Jaishankar upon latters’ appointment as the Indian union minister, the former was criticized by his own party colleagues for extending congratulation even by neglecting the status of the party president and former prime minister.

Nepali people have been ashamed from such a performance of the political leaders.

People’s News Monitoring Service