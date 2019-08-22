  • Thursday 22nd August 2019
Oli-Jaishankar meet delays joint ministerial level meeting

  • Published on: August 22, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 22 August: All the participants of the Nepal-India Minister-level Joint Meeting were reached the Yak & Yeti Hotel before 3 pm on Wednesday. The joint meeting was scheduled to start by 3 pm sharp. Nepali Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali was waiting for his Indian counterpart. But Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar was holding one-on-one meeting with PM Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli in Baluatar.

    Indian minister was paying courtesy call to PM Oli. Earlier, there was the practice of paying such courtesy call to the PM only after concluding of the meeting. By violating the previous practice, the Indian minister paid courtesy call even by delaying the meeting by two hours.

    After the meeting the Indian minister in town twitted appreciating PM Oli for giving him high honour. He had explained that the meeting was very cordial.

