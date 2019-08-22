  • Thursday 22nd August 2019
PM leaving for Singapore today, to run cabinet meeting, government affairs through video conference

  • Published on: August 22, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 22 August: Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli is leaving for Singapore this afternoon for follow-up medical check-up.

    As his kidney is not functioning perfectly, the doctors in Singapore, during his last visit there, had changed the medicines. Oli is going to Singapore to adjust the level of the changed medicines, according to reports.

    In a briefing to his party colleagues on Wednesday, Oli informed that he would return earlier to the Constitutional Day on 3 Ashoj [20 September]. This means, Oli is not sure about how long he has to stay in Singapore this time.

    However, PM Oli will command the cabinet and look after daily affairs through the video conference while staying in Singapore.

