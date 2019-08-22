  • Thursday 22nd August 2019
Teej celebration for a cause

  • Published on: August 22, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 22 August: With a motive of celebrating festivals in a different way, Hotel Tranquil organized Teej celebration for a cause on Saturday, 17 August. The event was organized in collaboration with the Down Syndrome Society Nepal to create awareness about down-syndrome and to collect funds for the operation of the organization. 

    Kids from down-syndrome society gave everyone’s eye a treat as they danced in Teej songs. Men and women joined them with equal fun. Everyone participated in the ​“Dar” ​eating ceremony and bought goods from stalls, making the event a huge success. 

    During the three hour long event, Shila Thapa, president of the organization, spoke about the importance of support to people suffering from down-syndrome citing it not as a disease but rather a genetic disorder. She also emphasized in social inclusiveness of such people.

    Speaking at the event, Nirakar Regmi, Managing Director of the Hotel Tranquil, promised to give job to people suffering from down-syndrome. 

    A total of Rs. 9125 was collected from donations from the event. Hotel Tranquil has long been supporting the organization. In June, 2019, a lunch program was organized in the hotel premises for the kids from DSSN. Regmi promised to continue support for the organization in the future as well. 

