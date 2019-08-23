FM Gyawali receives call from Pakistani FM Qureshi

Kathmandu, 23 August: Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali received a telephone call from his Pakistani counterpart Makhdoom Shah Mohmood Qureshi on 22 August, the day when Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar departed from Kathmandu.

According to a press release issued by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, the two ministers discussed on the current situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister briefed his Nepali counterpart on the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was in contravention of the international law and UNSC resolutions.

The Pakistani Minister underlined that the steps taken by India in the IOK entailed a grave risk for peace and security in the region.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister informed the Nepali Foreign Minister on the continuously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the IOK, including severe shortage of food and lifesaving medicines, communications blackout and complete lock-down for the last 17 days.

He also said that an international organization Genocide Watch had issued a “Genocide Alert” for IOK and said that the situation was extremely alarming and any use of force by India could result in a massive loss of lives.

He urged Nepal to play its role as SAARC chair for peace and stability in the region and impress upon India to ease the suffering of the people in IOK.

The Nepali Foreign Minister said that Nepal was closely watching the situation and would continue to call for settlement of all disputes through peaceful means.

The two leaders agreed to remain in contact and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

People’s News Monitoring Service