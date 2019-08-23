Oli-Nepal verbal war, Oli rejects Nepal’s good wishes

Kathmandu, 23 August: It was 9.30 am on Thursday, 22 August. The NCP secretariat meeting was about to start at Baluatar, PM’s official residence.

Prime Minister and party chairman KP Sharma Oli, in his opening remarks, informed that as he was leaving for Singapore, discussion will not be held in any of the agendas. Oli further informed that he had wished to travel to Singapore for medical check-up with good wishes of all the party colleagues. Accordingly, Oli informed that another party chairman Pushpakamal Dahal would chair the meetings in his absence. He advised for taking decision on the basis of consensus and also informed that he will be available over telephone in case of any problem.

Immediately after Oli spoke about consensus, Madhav Nepal opposed Oli.

Nepal said, “Why are you talking about consensus in other issues and why you didn’t need to develop consensus while taking decision on my case?”

To recall, in the previous meeting, Oli had upgraded JN Khanal’s status by degrading Madhav Nepal’s status in the party hierarchy.

Nepal said that there will be no consensus at any cost.

In the meantime, Nepal expressed dissatisfaction on the social media status of Rajendra Gautam, chief of the Press Organisation, against Nepal.

Oli, while protecting Aryal, said that Nepal had also used Budhabar weekly to write against Oli.

In the meantime, Dahal, intervening Nepal, suggested, “As Olijee is leaving for Singapore today, let’s not express our anger, let’s us wish for speedy recovery of his Health!”

General Secretary Bishnu Poudel with the idea of ending ongoing dispute, proposed for speedy recovery of Oli’s health.

Then after, Nepal spoke, “Okay, best wishes for you!”

Oli replied, “I don’t need such best wishes extended by those who are wishing for my death!”

Nepal: “Do you have any evidence about such remarks from me?

Meanwhile, Dahal, Bamdev Gautam. Narayankaji Shrestha and other leaders urged to conclude the meeting along with the minute for best wishes for speedy recovery of Oli’s health.

(Based on information shared by a Secretariat member)

