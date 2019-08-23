  • Friday 23rd August 2019
People's Review

Only 30 percent of PM Oli’s kidneys are functioning

  • Published on: August 23, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 23 August: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli left for Singapore for medical check-up yesterday afternoon after ten days of his return from Singapore.

    Dr Dilip Sharma, PM Oli’s personal physician, informed that the creatinine level in the PM’s blood was slightly higher than 2.0 milligrams per decilitre. It should normally range from 1.4 to 1.5 mg/dL.

    Dr Sharma, at a press meet on Thursday, said there was nothing to worry regarding the PM’s health. He said, “Doctors involved in his treatment are focusing on decreasing the number of antibodies in the PM’s blood. The number normally goes up after kidney transplant.”

    He said, otherwise, the PM is perfectly okay.

    Dr Rishi Kumar Kafle, kidney expert and chief nephrologist, National Kidney Centre, said creatinine level above 2.0 mg/dL in someone who had undergone kidney transplant could be harmful.

    He said, it means, only 30 per cent of his kidneys are functioning.

    Kafle informed that creatinine could be regained by transfusing plasma in the blood through a process called plasmapheresis.

    Earlier to the PM’s departure to Singapore, Dr Divya Singh, PM’s personal physician, who is accompanied with the PM, said doctors in Singapore would try to improve the functioning of his kidneys.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    FM Gyawali receives call from Pakistani FM Qureshi
    FM Gyawali receives call from Pakistani FM Qureshi
    Why Dahal didn’t meet S. Jaishankar
    Why Dahal didn’t meet S. Jaishankar
    Only 30 percent of PM Oli’s kidneys are functioning
    Only 30 percent of PM Oli’s kidneys are functioning
    Oli-Nepal verbal war, Oli rejects Nepal’s good wishes
    Oli-Nepal verbal war, Oli rejects Nepal’s good wishes
    Deuba also neglects protocol, calls on Indian minister at his hotel
    Deuba also neglects protocol, calls on Indian minister at his hotel
    Teej celebration for a cause
    Teej celebration for a cause
    Bhattarai, Yadav neglect protocol, called on the Indian minister at hotel
    Bhattarai, Yadav neglect protocol, called on the Indian minister at hotel
    Oli-Jaishankar meet delays joint ministerial level meeting
    Oli-Jaishankar meet delays joint ministerial level meeting
    PM leaving for Singapore today, to run cabinet meeting, government affairs through video conference
    PM leaving for Singapore today, to run cabinet meeting, government affairs through video conference
    Nepal-India joint meeting begins in Kathmandu
    Nepal-India joint meeting begins in Kathmandu

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology