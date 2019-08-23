Only 30 percent of PM Oli’s kidneys are functioning

Kathmandu, 23 August: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli left for Singapore for medical check-up yesterday afternoon after ten days of his return from Singapore.

Dr Dilip Sharma, PM Oli’s personal physician, informed that the creatinine level in the PM’s blood was slightly higher than 2.0 milligrams per decilitre. It should normally range from 1.4 to 1.5 mg/dL.

Dr Sharma, at a press meet on Thursday, said there was nothing to worry regarding the PM’s health. He said, “Doctors involved in his treatment are focusing on decreasing the number of antibodies in the PM’s blood. The number normally goes up after kidney transplant.”

He said, otherwise, the PM is perfectly okay.

Dr Rishi Kumar Kafle, kidney expert and chief nephrologist, National Kidney Centre, said creatinine level above 2.0 mg/dL in someone who had undergone kidney transplant could be harmful.

He said, it means, only 30 per cent of his kidneys are functioning.

Kafle informed that creatinine could be regained by transfusing plasma in the blood through a process called plasmapheresis.

Earlier to the PM’s departure to Singapore, Dr Divya Singh, PM’s personal physician, who is accompanied with the PM, said doctors in Singapore would try to improve the functioning of his kidneys.

People’s News Monitoring Service