  • Friday 23rd August 2019
People's Review

Why Dahal didn’t meet S. Jaishankar

  • Published on: August 23, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 23 August: NCP co-chair Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda didn’t meet the visiting Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Kathmandu. According to sources, Prachanda was invited to meet the Indian minister at the Dwarikas Hotel.

    However, Prachanda, former prime minister, asked to arrange the meeting venue elsewhere saying that he was unable to visit the hotel where the minister was staying. As the Indian minister didn’t wish to go outside the hotel, the Prachanda-Jaishankar meeting didn’t take place.

    Nevertheless, undermining the protocol, former prime ministers Sher Bahadur Deuba and Baburam Bhattarai and also sitting deputy prime minister Upendra Yadav went to the Dwarikas Hotel to meet Jaishankar. Former prime minister Madhav Nepal also didn’t meet the Indian minister.

