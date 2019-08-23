Will Modi accept Oli’s invitation?

Kathmandu, 23 August: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has extended invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Constitutional Day ceremony on 3 Asoj (20 September).

Reports state that PM Oli, during his one-on-one talks with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on 21 August, had extended the invitation to his Indian counterpart.

Minister Jaishankar has assured to Oli that he will handover the invitation to Modi.

It is believed that Oli has extended the invitation to Modi just for public consumption. To recall, India has not officially recognized the present constitution of Nepal. Four years ago, Jaishankar, then foreign secretary, had landed Kathmandu as the special envoy of Indian PM Modi. Jaishankar had conveyed the message to postpone the constitution promulgation date for some time.

Supreme leaders of the major three parties – NC, UML and MC – had rejected the Indian proposal, in result, Nepal had experienced economic blockade.

Likewise, after Oli assumed the office as the PM after promulgation of the constitution, he had visited Delhi. During the visit, Oli had tried his best to make agree the Indian leaders to recognize the Nepali constitution. When the Indian leaders denied to recognize the constitution, the joint statement that had to be issued after conclusion of the visit was not issued during Oli’s visit to India as the PM.

The question is that will Modi attend the Constitutional Day ceremony by forgetting all these bitter facts?

People’s News Monitoring Service