Kathmandu, 24 August: The Survey Department has completed 90 percent works related to the measurement of the height of Mount Sagarmatha (Mt. Everest). The Department is planning to announce the result by December this year, reports Gorkhapatra daily.

The Nepal government, for the first time by using its own resources, has initiated the project of measuring the actual height of Mt. Sagarmatha.

People’s News Monitoring Service